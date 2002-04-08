MIAMI, FL, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Progressive Care Inc. ( RXMD) (“Progressive Care” or the “Company”), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, is pleased to announce it has chosen the Salesforce Customer 360 Cloud to support initiatives in key business areas including retail, 340B, long-term care, and third-party administration (TPA) services.

Open web version

“We’re really excited to empower our sales, service, and marketing teams with technology that not only simplifies the prospecting process, but also provides our managers with strong tools to target new leads,” said Alan Jay Weisberg, CEO at Progressive Care Inc. “Salesforce Cloud will help our teams leverage the power of digital media to target specific audiences, reduce costs, and offer a clear view of each prospect’s current status in real-time.”

The company has started working with technology consultancy firm OffPrem, to begin the integration process of Salesforce into its technology ecosystem. This process will include data integration, platform configuration, and ongoing training. Salesforce is the leading customer relationship management system, ranked #1 for CRM Applications based on IDC 2021 Revenue Market Share Worldwide and servicing more than 150,000 businesses worldwide.

For more information about Progressive Care, please visit the company’s website.

Connect and stay in touch with us on social media:

Progressive Care Inc.

https://www.progressivecareus.com/

PharmCoRx

https://www.pharmcorx.com/

ClearMetrX

https://www.clearmetrx.com/

About Progressive Care:

Progressive Care Inc. ( RXMD), through its subsidiaries, is a Florida health services organization and provider of Third-Party Administration (TPA), data management, COVID-19 related diagnostics and vaccinations, 340B contracted pharmacy services, prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

Cautionary Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Public Relations Contact:

Carlos Rangel

[email protected]



