PENSACOLA, Fla., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtreme Fighting Championships (“XFC”), a premier international mixed martial arts organization, today announced the launch of its Club Fights series. The first fight, titled Club Fights 1, is scheduled for November 19 in Orlando, Florida, and will mark XFC’s in-person debut after a period of virtual programming during the pandemic.



“We’re thrilled to be back in-person with the upcoming Club Fight 1,” said Steve Smith, Founder and CEO of XFC. “With a stacked fight card, we’re returning in full force and look forward to once again providing a space to cultivate emerging MMA talent, while also uniting and energizing our passionate and still growing fanbase. We’ll be continuing this momentum with the Club Fight 2 and Young Guns 5 & 6 fights, coming in December and January.”

XFC’s Club Fight 1 will take place on Saturday, November 19, at the Wall Street Plaza in Orlando, Florida. The main event will be Sarazua vs. Clarke, who will be fighting to secure the 170lb weight class title. With tickets already on sale, in-person attendees can choose between general admission and VIP attendance packages, and live broadcasting will take place on the XFCTV Fightworld channel to engage a worldwide audience. For more information on the fight card, tickets and streaming for Club Fight 1, visit www.xfcfight.com.

About XFC

Headquartered in Pensacola, Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (“XFC”) is a premier international mixed martial arts (“MMA”) organization, trading under the ticker symbol XFCI. XFC is currently ranked #1 in MMA broadcast distribution reaching more than 780 million households worldwide. XFC’s owned and operated OTT channel “XFCTV Fightworld” averages 220,000 viewers daily, in addition XFC partners with 36 broadcasters worldwide, including HBOMAX globally and the FOX family of networks in the United States. XFC has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as ESPN, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo Universo, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable and satellite television networks. The XFC currently has more than 83 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35 countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of the “Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars,” the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action-packed MMA events both on television and in-stadium venues. For more information on the company, visit www.XFCMMA.net, or for XFC merchandise and exclusive shareholder perks go to www.TiiCKER.com/XFCI.

