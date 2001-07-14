AMP, a global leader in connected battery management and charging technologies for electric mobility, today announced the integration of Wolfspeed’s E-Series Silicon Carbide MOSFETs into AMP’s e-mobility Energy Management Unit. Using Wolfspeed’s innovative Silicon Carbide technology allows AMP to optimize battery performance, charging, and costs.

“At AMP, we understand the power that Silicon Carbide brings to vehicle electrification. We are proud to collaborate with another U.S.-based company on technologies that make a greener and smarter tomorrow,” said Jiaqi Liang, VP of hardware engineering at AMP. “The use of Wolfspeed’s Silicon Carbide in AMP’s Energy Management Unit (EMU) unlocks higher power density and efficiency, better platform scalability, and precise charging control. All are acutely observed by consumers through improvements in cabin space, charging time, and lower cost.”

AMP’s market-ready energy management solution integrates ultra-fast DC charging, DC-DC, and bi-directional on-board AC charging into a single platform, providing optimal charging experience, monitoring, care, and performance of batteries.

“AMP’s integration of our technology signals continued growth for Silicon Carbide in the automotive industry,” said Jay Cameron, SVP and general manager, Power at Wolfspeed. “The expansion of our automotive-qualified 650V and 1200V E-Series Silicon Carbide MOSFET portfolio allows AMP to easily deploy their products for either 400V or 800V systems.”

Wolfspeed%26rsquo%3Bs+E-Series MOSFETs are optimized for use in automotive applications, such as traction inverters, electric vehicle (EV) onboard battery charging, and high voltage DC-DC converters.

About Wolfspeed:

Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) leads the market in the worldwide adoption of Silicon Carbide and GaN technologies. We provide industry-leading solutions for efficient energy consumption and a sustainable future. Wolfspeed’s product families include Silicon Carbide materials, power devices and RF devices targeted for various applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging, 5G, renewable energy and storage, and aerospace and defense. We unleash the power of possibilities through hard work, collaboration, and a passion for innovation. Learn more at www.wolfspeed.com.

About AMP:

Headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices in Detroit, Bengaluru, London, Stuttgart and Shanghai, AMP is a global leader in energy management solutions for electric mobility applications. Since 2017, AMP has advanced charging and battery management technologies through industry-leading software, hardware and cloud intelligence.

To learn more, visit AMP at www.amp.tech and follow on LinkedIn+%40amp-energy-management.

