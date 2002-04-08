LAS VEGAS, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex ( IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced its sponsorship of HLTH 2022 in Las Vegas, November 13-16, 2022. ibex will also showcase its award-winning technology and Health CX solutions designed to help healthcare companies enhance their customer experience and drive patient engagement and satisfaction.



“Today’s healthcare consumer expects a seamless digital-driven customer experience with a personal touch,” said Dan Hess, Senior Vice President at ibex. “To keep pace with growing consumer expectations and to retain and grow their patient and member base, healthcare companies need to digitally transform and elevate their customer experience. ibex can help.”

By connecting the touchpoints throughout the healthcare customer experience lifecycle, from patient or member enrollment to payment, billing and collections, ibex enables healthcare organizations of all sizes to deliver a seamless digital-first consumer experience. The ibex Heath CX solution integrates voice, chat, email, text and social media to facilitate engagement on a more personal level using a patient or member’s preferred communications platform.

The ibex Health CX solution is scalable and spans the healthcare ecosystem, including:

Patient Support –Registration, Appointment Scheduling, Eligibility Verification, Benefit Authorization

–Registration, Appointment Scheduling, Eligibility Verification, Benefit Authorization Provider Support – Billing and Collections, Denial Management, Telehealth, Virtual Waiting Room, Chronic Care Management, Remote Patient Monitoring, Reputation Management

– Billing and Collections, Denial Management, Telehealth, Virtual Waiting Room, Chronic Care Management, Remote Patient Monitoring, Reputation Management Member Support – Enrollment, Member Services, Population Health, Improving Outcomes

– Enrollment, Member Services, Population Health, Improving Outcomes Payer Support – Annual Enrollment Period/Telesales, Member/Provider Services, Government Operations

“ibex brings to bear its award-winning technology and expertise from outside healthcare, serving some of the world’s leading consumer brands, to deliver an end-to-end customer experience that meets the growing demands of today’s healthcare consumers,” Hess added.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthtech, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.

