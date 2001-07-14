Allego Holding B.V. (“Allego” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ALLG), a leading pan-European electric vehicle public charging network, today announced it will release the Company’s nine months ended September 30, 2022 results before market open on Monday, November 14, 2022, followed by a conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

Participants may access the call at 1-877-407-9716, international callers may use 1-201-493-6779 and request to join the Allego earnings call. A live webcast will also be available at https%3A%2F%2Fir.allego.eu%2Fevents-publications.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and until Monday November 28, 2022. Participants may access the replay 1-844-512-2921, international callers may use 1-412-317-6671 and enter access code 13733903. An archived replay of the call will also be available on the investor portion of the Allego website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.allego.eu%2F

About Allego

Allego delivers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks, for consumers, businesses, and cities. Allego’s end-to-end charging solutions make it easier for businesses and cities to deliver the infrastructure drivers need, while the scalability of our solutions makes us the partner of the future. Founded in 2013, Allego is a leader in charging solutions, with an international charging network comprised of approximately 28,000 public charging ports operational throughout the pan-European market – and proliferating. Our charging solutions are connected to our proprietary platform, EV-Cloud, which gives our customers and us a full portfolio of features and services to meet and exceed market demands. We are committed to providing independent, reliable, and safe charging solutions, agnostic of vehicle model or network affiliation. At Allego, we strive every day to make EV charging easier, more convenient, and more enjoyable for all.

For more information on Allego, please see the Company’s website at www.allego.eu.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005256/en/