UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: URGN), a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers, today announced the appointment of Dan Wildman to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Dan Wildman, Chairman of the Board of Progenerative Medical, Inc., a 40-year veteran of the medical device industry, and Strategic Advisor to several medical device and pharmaceutical companies, has agreed to join UroGen’s board, effective immediately. Dan spent most of his career with Johnson & Johnson, where he most recently led the Digital Surgery Strategy Initiative that developed an integrated strategy for robotic surgery for the Company. Prior to Digital Surgery, Dan led DuPuy Synthes Spine, the second-largest surgery business in the world where he engineered and executed an integrated turn-around plan for the Company.

“We are pleased to welcome Dan Wildman to UroGen’s Board of Directors,” said Liz Barrett, President and Chief Executive Officer, UroGen. “Dan is an accomplished global leader in the medical device and pharmaceutical industry with a long track record of bringing innovation and life-saving solutions to surgeons and patients.”

Before DuPuy Synthes, Dan served as Worldwide President of Ethicon Biosurgery, a division of Ethicon, Inc., where he focused on the development and commercialization of biomaterial, biologic and combination products that changed the standard of care for intraoperative hemostasis. In his role, Dan transitioned the company from Advanced Wound Care to Biosurgery through a combination of acquisitions, divestitures, and internal capability development. The Biosurgery business at Ethicon continues to be one of the fastest-growing companies in J&J’s portfolio.

“I am impressed with UroGen’s innovative technology and its potential to disrupt other areas of urologic oncology,” said Dan Wildman. “As a member of the board, I’m excited to work with this leadership team to explore more opportunities to transform patient care.”

Before J&J, Dan spent 10 years with Boston Scientific Corporation in a variety of sales, marketing, operations and strategic planning roles.

Dan received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from St. Lawrence University in NY.

About UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen is a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers because patients deserve better options. UroGen has developed RTGel™ reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen’s sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. UroGen’s first commercial product and investigational treatment UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means. UroGen is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with operations in Israel. Visit www.urogen.com to learn more or follow us on Twitter, @UroGenPharma.

