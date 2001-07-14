Fidium Fiber is celebrating one year of bringing a better internet experience to customers across Northern New England with a fun-filled celebratory tour throughout the region.

From Nov. 9 through Nov. 17, the Fidium truck will be posting up at local businesses, giving away prizes and helping people learn how they can get a better internet experience with Fidium Fiber. The tour kicks off in Bennington, Vt., and wraps up in Bangor, Maine, with stops in West Dover, Wilmington and Brattleboro, Vt.; Keene, Peterborough, Milford, Merrimack, Manchester and Raymond, New Hampshire; and Biddeford, Portland, and Waterville, Maine. You can follow the Fidium Truck’s journey on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @FidiumFiber.

“Fidium Fiber internet continues to impress our customers and we want to invite everyone to enjoy this incredible experience,” said Erik Garr, president of Fidium Fiber. “When we started, the idea was to raise everyone’s expectations of what an internet provider could be. We took everything customers didn’t like about their current provider and did the opposite. So, after a big first year, we wanted to use this anniversary tour to meet new friends and share our passion for delivering crazy-fast internet and a totally delightful experience.”

Since launching in November 2021, Fidium doubled its top speed to 2-gigs symmetrical (upstream and downstream), upgraded to WiFi 6 technology to improve WiFi strength in homes with many connected devices, expanded to more than 179 communities, and started a Refer-A-Friend program that pays people for sharing Fidium with their friends and neighbors. This month, those referrals pay even more! Anyone who refers a friend to Fidium could earn $100. Visit FidiumFiber.com and click the “Refer, Get $100” tab to learn more.

Fidium+Fiber delivers multi-gig, symmetrical, fiber internet without contracts, data caps or hassles. All Fidium plans offer symmetrical speeds from 50 Mbps to 2 Gigs, with no contract and no data caps. Customers can also get phone service through VoIP plans and streaming+TV+service. Get your entertainment at home or on the go without fussy equipment to clutter your rooftop.

Fidium continues to invest in communities throughout Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, building more fiber every day, including to 85+new+communities+coming+soon. To learn more, visit FidiumFiber.com.

Follow Fidium at Facebook.com%2FFidiumFiber, Twitter.com%2FFidiumFiber, instagram.com%2Ffidiumfiber and YouTube.com%2FFidiumFiber. Discounts may be available through the Affordable+Connectivity+Plan+and+Lifeline.

About Fidium Fiber

Fidium+Fiberis a customer-centered, consumer fiber broadband service offering symmetrical multi-gig speeds and exceptional service. Fidium is available in California, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Texas and Vermont with new locations available daily. Fidium is a brand fromConsolidated+Communications+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL). Consolidated is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across a 20-plus state service area. Learn more at FidiumFiber.com.

