A global innovation conference is planned in Miami for December 8-9, 2022, hosted by Selina Hospitality PLC (“Selina”; NASDAQ: SLNA), the fast-growing experiential hospitality brand targeting millennial and Gen Z travelers, and TechnoArt, the global innovation platform for technology startups. %3Cb%3ETechnoArt+LIVE+X+SELINA+2022%3C%2Fb%3E, held at The Oasis, Magic City Innovation District, will welcome a global community of startups, investors and industry leaders for presentations, panel discussions and a competition, all aimed at finding synergies that drive social and economic change.

The Miami conference will dig into subjects and innovative solutions that can influence the future of communities. This includes impact investments that are driving social change, how today’s working and living environments have evolved, and how technological advancements have influenced people’s lifestyle and purchasing behavior. Topics will touch on music and entertainment, biohacking, alternative therapy and more.

The two-day program will feature a series of competitions for startups that will vie for a spot in [email protected]’s innovation program, designed to help startups scale their company using Selina’s network and distribution across 25 countries, and position them for long-term growth. Forty start-up companies from around the world have already registered, and applications are still being accepted.

On the evening of December 8th, TechnoArt will announce this year's portfolio of 12 companies at its exclusive investor event. Providing its investor community the opportunity to secure investment terms in these companies at preferred rates alongside TechnoArt BI, the program investment vehicle. Investors who are looking to join the exclusive event can register here: https%3A%2F%2Ftechnoart.live%2Finvestor-access%2F.

"Selina was founded on the entrepreneurial spirit, disrupting the status quo with community-based approaches; that spirit burns hotter today than ever," said Sam Khazary, Selina's Senior Vice President and Global Head of Corporate Development. "The [email protected] program was built to help the next generation of disruptors access the mentoring, tools, and resources necessary to increase their chances of success. We welcome the future innovation leaders to experience a new way of creation at Selina, no longer having to leave their homes and communities for an equal chance."

The [email protected] program seeks to identify startups that support and better communities, be it through social, environmental or other means of positive impact. It includes mentoring, access to Selina’s ecosystem as a product or service testing ground, and up to $50,000 in stay and service credits. The [email protected] program is designed to help early and early-stage startups take their vision from an idea to a business that is positioned for long-term growth, using participating Selina properties around the world as a launchpad. Also, growth stage companies get to explore new markets using the Selina network of properties and certain strategic partners and suppliers. Selected entrepreneurs live and work from participating Selina properties and benefit from TechnoArt’s network of partners for business development, software support, financial consulting, marketing, and, of course, its mentor and investor network.

For more information about the event and to reserve your ticket, go to www.TechnoArt.LIVE+%0A

For the event agenda, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Ftechnoart.live%2Ftechnoart-live-2022%2F+%0A

To apply for the startup competition and present your company: https%3A%2F%2Ftechnoart.live%2Fcompetition%2F+%0A

Members of the press looking to attend the event, please register here: https%3A%2F%2Ftechnoart.live%2Fpress-attendance%2F and await our confirmation

About Selina Hospitality PLC.

Selina (NASDAQ: SLNA) is one of the world's largest hospitality brands built to address the needs of millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Founded in 2014 and custom-built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations around the world – from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. Selina's portfolio includes 163 open or secured properties across 25 countries and six continents. To learn more, visit www.selina.com or follow Selina on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or YouTube.

About TechnoArt

TechnoArt is an open innovation platform providing startups in all stages with tools and support for product and business development, and helps them secure funding to facilitate their growth.

It is in the business of empowering teams with critical thinking methodologies, communication skills and collaborative work ethics that drive the startup community to excel and maximize their impact.

For more information visit TechnoArt.org and TechnoArt.Live

