Veradigm, a business unit of Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX), announced today that Veradigm EHR (formerly known as Professional EHR) has achieved 2015 ONC Health IT Update Certification.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005286/en/

The Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) Health IT Certification Program (Certification Program) ensures that Certified Health Information Technology meets the technological capability, functionality, and security requirements adopted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). ONC approval certifies that Veradigm EHR has the functionality eligible clinicians need to successfully meet federal reporting requirements, including the latest 21st Century Cures Act regulations as well as participate in quality programs needing certified EHR technology.

Veradigm EHR is an ambulatory electronic health record (EHR) platform that is designed to support the needs of busy provider practices and allows clinicians to provide more informed patient care, streamline workflows, and improve practice profitability.

“This certification highlights Veradigm’s focus in supporting independent physician practices with advanced EHR capabilities to meet the proper government reporting and regulations,” said Tom Langan, Veradigm President and Chief Commercial Officer. “We’re proud to be among the first EHRs to achieve this milestone and are committed to working with our clients to transform healthcare and advance value, insightfully.”

About Allscripts

Allscripts (Nasdaq: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers to make better decisions and deliver better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit %3Cb%3Ewww.allscripts.com%3C%2Fb%3E, %3Cb%3ELinkedIn%3C%2Fb%3E, and %3Cb%3EIt+Takes+A+Community%3A+The+Allscripts+Blog%3C%2Fb%3E.

About Veradigm®

Veradigm is a healthcare technology company that drives value through its unique combination of platforms, data, expertise, connectivity, and scale. Some healthcare technology companies deliver clinical data for biopharma and health plans, some help turn that data into insights, others serve healthcare providers directly by providing point-of-care clinical software and patient outreach platforms. Veradigm does it all. The Veradigm Network features a dynamic community of solutions and partners providing advanced insights, technology, and data-driven solutions, all working together to transform healthcare insightfully. For more information on Veradigm, visit www.veradigm.com, or find Veradigm on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube

© 2022 Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

Allscripts, the Allscripts logo, and other Allscripts marks are trademarks of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All other products are trademarks of their respective holders, all rights reserved. Reference to these products is not intended to imply affiliation with or sponsorship of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005286/en/