Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com
NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Uranium Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.
REGISTER NOW OR LOGIN AT: https://bit.ly/3TjRLO4
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.
Companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through November 11th
November 8th
Presentation Ticker(s) Deep Yellow Ltd. OTCQX: DYLLF | ASX: DYL GTI Energy Ltd. GTRIF | ASX: GTR Yellow Cake Plc OTCQX: YLLXF | AIM: YCA Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. PTUUF | TSXV: PTU IsoEnergy Ltd. OTCQX: ISENF | TSXV: ISO Anfield Energy Inc. ANLDF | TSXV: AEC Blue Sky Uranium Corp. BKUCF | TSXV: BSK enCore Energy Corp. ENCUF | TSXV: EU Global Atomic Corp. OTCQX: GLATF | TSX: GLO Labrador Uranium Inc. LURAF | CSE: LUR Peninsula Energy Ltd. PENMF | ASX: PEN CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. OTCQX: CVVUF | TSXV: CVV Elevate Uranium Ltd. OTCQX: ELVUF | ASX: EL8 Lotus Resources Limited LTSRF | ASX: LOT
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
[email protected]
