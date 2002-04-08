SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hywin Holdings Ltd. (“Hywin” or the "Company") ( HYW), a leading independent wealth management service provider in China, today announced that Hywin’s Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Lawrence Lok, and Investor Relations Director, Mr. Ryan Teng, will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on November 17. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

DATE: November 17, 2022 TIME: 08:00 a.m. ET LINK: https://bit.ly/3WHv49v

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

Recent Company Highlights

On August 31 st , 2022, Hywin reported solid financial results for the second half and full year of fiscal 2022 ended June 30, 2022. Net revenues increased by 5.9% to RMB1,942.1 million and net income increased by 13.6% to RMB235.9 million. Number of clients increased by 10.8% to 141,058 as of June 30, 2022 from 127,317 as of June 30, 2021.

, 2022, Hywin reported solid financial results for the second half and full year of fiscal 2022 ended June 30, 2022. Net revenues increased by 5.9% to RMB1,942.1 million and net income increased by 13.6% to RMB235.9 million. Number of clients increased by 10.8% to 141,058 as of June 30, 2022 from 127,317 as of June 30, 2021. Hywin recently expanded its business to include high-end health management services through the acquisition of integrated health management service providers in China, namely Grand Doctor Medical Co., Ltd. (“Grand Doctor”), Beijing iLife 3 Technology Co., Ltd. (“Life Infinity”), and Sincerity and Compassion Health Management Center (“Sincerity and Compassion”).

On July 1 st , 2022, Hywin, and FactSet, a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service, announced the launch of FactSet Hywin Global Health Care Index (FHGHC), to enable global investors to better capture the investment opportunities within the healthcare industry.

, 2022, Hywin, and FactSet, a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service, announced the launch of FactSet Hywin Global Health Care Index (FHGHC), to enable global investors to better capture the investment opportunities within the healthcare industry. On April 26th, 2022, Hywin joined the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) as a demonstration of the Company’s ongoing commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG), and to further aligning its values with the long-term interests of its investors, clients and the community.

About Hywin Holdings Ltd.

Hywin ( HYW) is a leading independent wealth management service provider in China focusing on providing asset allocation advisory services and comprehensive financial products to high-net-worth clients. The Company’s primary services are wealth management, asset management, other comprehensive financial services, and health management services. Wealth management is currently the Company’s largest business segment, in which its onshore and offshore solution platforms serve clients across generations. We offer integrated and high-quality medical and health management services to high-net-worth clients in China, and aim to become a dual-platform serving clients across market cycles and life cycles. For more information, please visit https://ir.hywinwealth.com.

