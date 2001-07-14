Oak+Street+Health (NYSE: OSH), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare and the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name, today announced its Chief Medical Officer, Value-Based Care Strategy, Dr. Ali Khan, has been named a 2022 40+Under+40+honoree by Crain’s Chicago Business. Additionally, Oak Street Health also celebrates the recognition of Dr. Michele Mitchell, executive medical director, in Crain’s Chicago Business’ Notable+Black+Leaders+and+Executives+list.

“Both Ali and Michele have played important roles in Oak Street Health’s mission to rebuild healthcare as it should be, from evolving our care model to provide the best possible care to our patients to spearheading expansion into new markets to reach new older adults across the country,” said Mike Pykosz, CEO of Oak Street Health. “I am incredibly proud to see Dr. Khan and Dr. Mitchell recognized with such prestigious awards in the Chicagoland area.”

Honorees on the 2022 40 Under 40 list are business leaders in their respective fields making major impacts in the greater Chicagoland community. As chief medical officer, Dr. Khan works at the intersection of medicine, health policy, population health and public service, while also attracting and retaining top healthcare talent for Oak Street Health centers across the country.

With service on the American Board of Internal Medicine and its Foundation board alongside several local and national non-profit boards, Dr. Khan is also the co-founder and chief policy officer of the Illinois Medical Professional Action Collaborative Team (a regional group working to effect policy, social and community actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic), a member of the city's Racial Equity Rapid Response Task Force, a Leadership Greater Chicago Signature Fellow and is engaged in varied advocacy and policy efforts in Illinois and the city of Chicago.

“I am honored to be included in this year’s 40 Under 40 class of Chicago leaders and to represent an organization whose mission is so meaningful,” says Dr. Khan. “Since joining Oak Street Health in 2019, there have been many changes in healthcare, including how the COVID-19 pandemic upended healthcare necessitating rapid digitization. Years of progress were completed in months, and thanks to the hard work and commitment of my colleagues, we were able to continue to provide the highest level of care to our patients who were the most vulnerable.”

Dr. Mitchell was featured on this year’s Notable Black Leaders and Executives list, honoring leaders who have made positive contributions to Chicago’s Black communities. She has dedicated her career to not only advocating for more women and women of color to enter the medical field, but also to break down inequalities facing many Black patients. Dr. Mitchell is taking steps to change the trajectory of those patients’ outcomes by removing race-based coefficients in treating and controlling diseases among Oak Street Health’s patients.

“I am humbled to be amongst Chicago’s most outstanding leaders in the Black community and to represent Oak Street Health,” said Dr. Mitchell. “I’m fortunate to work with a dedicated, mission-driven organization that believes in health equity as much as I do, and will continue my efforts to make high-quality primary care accessible in Chicago and beyond.”

Crain’s Chicago Business 40 Under 40 entries were evaluated by a committee of Chicago-based executives and are proven leaders in the fields and industries the publication covers: technology, consumer products, real estate, healthcare and finance. Crain’s Chicago Business Most Notable Black Leaders and Executives entries were reviewed by publication editors and highlight individuals based in Chicago, serving as role models and mentors, demonstrating they have made a difference in contributing to the Black community in Chicago.

About Oak Street Health

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the Company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 160 centers across 21 states and is the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name. The Company is a winner of Energage's 2022 Top Workplaces USA award, was recognized by Inc. on its inaugural Best-Led Companies of 2021 list and was honored as a recipient of the 2022 and 2021 Joy in Medicine™ Health System Recognition Program by the American Medical Association. To learn more about Oak Street Health’s proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com or read its Social+Impact+Report.

