The H.C. Wainwright 3 rd Annual Precision Oncology Virtual Conference. The fireside chat will take place on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 12:00 PM ET.

The Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 2:25 PM ET in New York, New York.

The Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 9:30 AM ET in New York, New York.



A webcast of each event can be accessed by visiting the investors relations section of the Company’s website at: www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcasts will also be available and archived on for 90 days following the events.

About Black Diamond

Black Diamond Therapeutics is a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the development of novel MasterKey therapies. Black Diamond is addressing the significant unmet need for novel precision oncology therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers who have limited treatment options. Black Diamond is built upon a deep understanding of cancer genetics, onco-protein function, and drug discovery. The Company’s proprietary Mutation-Allostery-Pharmacology, or MAP drug discovery engine is designed to allow Black Diamond to analyze population-level genetic sequencing tumor data to predict and validate oncogenic mutations that promote cancer across tumor types as MasterKey mutations. Black Diamond discovers and develops selective MasterKey therapies against these families of oncogenic mutations. Black Diamond was founded by David M. Epstein, Ph.D., and Elizabeth Buck, Ph.D. For more information, please visit www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com.

