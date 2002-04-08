WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CinCor Pharma, Inc. ( CINC) today announced that company management will participate at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference taking place on November 15-17, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. The presentation information is below:



Jefferies London Healthcare Conference Presentation: Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 5 PM GMT Location: Track 2 – Room, Adelphi 2, Ground Level at the Waldorf Hilton

The CinCor management team will participate in one-on-one investor meetings during the event. Investors interested in meeting with CinCor at the conference should contact their Jefferies representative.

About CinCor

CinCor, founded in 2018, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to bring innovation to the pharmaceutical treatment of cardio-renal diseases. Its lead asset, baxdrostat, a highly selective, oral small molecule inhibitor of aldosterone synthase, is in clinical development for the treatment of hypertension and primary aldosteronism.