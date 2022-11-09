PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) ("kidpik" or the "Company"), an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company, announced today that it will report its third quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on November 15, 2022. Management will subsequently host a conference call that day at 4:30 PM Eastern Time (1:30 PM Pacific Time).

The live call will be accessible on the investor relations section of the KIDPIK website at https://investor.kidpik.com, as well as by teleconference at 1-844-825-9789 or at 412-317-5180 for international callers. The conference ID is 10173309.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call on the investor relations section of the KIDPIK website at https://investor.kidpik.com or by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671, internationally, with the Replay Pin Number: 10173309. The replay will be available until November 22, 2022.

About KIDPIK Corp.

Founded in 2016, KIDPIK (NASDAQ: PIK) is an online clothing subscription box for kids, offering mix-&-match, expertly styled outfits that are curated based on each member's style preferences. KIDPIK delivers a surprise box monthly or seasonally, providing an effortless shopping experience for parents and a fun discovery for kids. Each seasonal collection is designed in-house by a team with decades of experience designing childrenswear. KIDPIK combines the expertise of fashion stylists with proprietary data science and technology to translate kids' unique style preferences into surprise boxes of curated outfits. We also sell our branded clothing and footwear through our e-commerce website, shop.kidpik.com/. For more information, visit www.kidpik.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Julianne Beffa

[email protected]

(212) 399-2784

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kidpik-to-announce-third-quarter-2022-results-on-november-15-2022-301672174.html

SOURCE Kidpik