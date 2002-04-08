AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volcon Inc. ( VLCN) (“Volcon” or the “Company”), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, announced today that it was invited to exhibit its EV product lineup at the grand opening of the Texas A&M University (TAMU) RELLIS Campus George H.W. Bush Combat Development Complex (BCDC).







Located in Bryan, Texas, at Texas A&M's RELLIS campus, the BCDC is a unique, comprehensive research and testing ecosystem. The complex is home to a number of high-tech research and testing facilities, including the Innovation Proving Ground, with its Mobility Challenge Course and Off-Road Test Area, the Ballistic, Aero-optics, and Materials Range, and the Research Integration Center. Other RELLIS campus capabilities that will complement the BCDC's efforts are additional on-road and rugged off-road test areas, a one-of-a-kind 5G research and development network, classrooms, and lab facilities.

As posted on the BCDC’s website ( www.bcdc.tamus.edu ), the mission and vision of the complex are to “Accelerate the development, integration, and transfer of technology to advance United States defense and security capabilities in critical technology areas,” and “Conduct research, development, test and evaluation of critical national security technologies with world-class researchers and partners using relevant state-of-the-art laboratory and testing facilities,” respectively.

“Volcon was proud to showcase our EV vehicles as part of the dedication ceremony,” stated Volcon’s Vice President of Global Defense and Government Programs, Richard Tannery. “We look forward to future partnership opportunities with BCDC and other TAMU agencies, such as the Texas Transportation Institute, as we work together to accelerate military modernization efforts and establish the best practices and standards for testing tactical electric vehicles.”

Volcon’s headquarters in Round Rock, Texas is less than a two-hour drive from the BCDC. “Accessible testing space with relevant terraforming and obstacle courses, the availability of capable testing resources and cutting-edge technology, and an open forum for collaboration with relevant organizations are all very appealing to our organization as we penetrate further into the defense and security sectors,” stated Tannery. He further noted that the benefits are mutual to the federal government. “Military modernization and fleet electrification are the mantras within the defense community right now. There is a call for industry to engage in collaborative discourse, present their capabilities, and seize opportunities to develop and integrate their products into useful military applications. Volcon is proud and eager to be in a position of agility and competency to leverage our capabilities in a way that may potentially support the US warfighter.”

The BCDC Dedication and Open House drew a notable audience of key Texas state legislators, a representative from the Bush family, federal staffers, industry leaders, military laboratory representatives, and high-ranking senior military leadership.

Volcon provided guests the opportunity to ride on its flagship product, the Stag UTV, its iconic fat-tire motorcycle, the Grunt, and its newly-released electric bike, the Brat.

The Stag, the Company’s first all-wheel drive, fully electric UTV, powered by General Motors electric propulsion system technology, is expected to be delivered to two U.S. Army locations in mid-2023. The Grunt is currently in production and available for purchase now through Volcon’s powersports dealer network which can be located on its website ( www.volcon.com ). The Brat is also in production and available for order now.

View the Volcon Stag in action here: https://www.volcon.com/stag



About Volcon, Inc



Volcon Inc. is the first all-electric powersports company producing high-quality off-road vehicles. Based in Round Rock, Texas, Volcon joins many major electric vehicle companies located near Austin, Texas, an area that is poised to become the electric vehicle capital of the world.

Volcon was founded with the mission to enhance the outdoor experience while reducing the industry’s environmental footprint so that adventurers and workers alike can enjoy the outdoors and preserve it for generations to come. Volcon produces all-electric, off-road vehicles designed to elevate the adventure experience and help people get things done at work and on the home front.

Volcon's first product, the innovative Grunt, combines a fat tire physique with high-torque electric power and a near-silent drive train which started shipping in September of 2021. Future two wheel models may include the Runt, which is a youth-sized version of the groundbreaking Grunt, and future iterations of the e-Bike, the Brat. The Stag and Project X are expected to be Volcon's venture into the rapidly expanding world of UTVs and are expected in future years as the company continues to expand.

Volcon Contacts

For Media: [email protected]

For Dealers: [email protected]

For Investors: [email protected]

For Marketing: [email protected]

For more information on Volcon or to learn more about its complete motorcycle and side-by-side line-up, visit: www.volcon.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form 8-K filed with the SEC on September 13, 2022, which is accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be558eb9-a3c7-43fa-b4f4-b386642453ae