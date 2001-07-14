Rent-A-Center, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rent-A-Center") (NASDAQ/NGS: RCII), a leading provider of technology driven and flexible leasing solutions for consumers and merchants, today announced that Mitch Fadel, CEO, and Fahmi Karam, CFO, will participate in a Fireside Chat presentation at the 2022 Stephens Annual Investment Conference in Nashville, TN on Tuesday, November 15, at 9:00 AM ET. A webcast of the presentation will be available at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.rentacenter.com.

About Rent-A-Center, Inc.

