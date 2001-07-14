FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT), a leading global business payments company, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:

On Monday, November 14, 2022, the Company will host a fireside chat at Citi’s 2022 FinTech Conference. The discussion will begin at 11:15 AM ET.

On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, the Company will host a fireside chat at Credit Suisse’s 26th Annual Technology Conference. The discussion will begin at 10:15 AM ET.

Investors and interested parties can access these presentations by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.fleetcor.com%2F.

About FLEETCOR®

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that helps businesses spend less by providing innovative solutions that enable and control expense-related purchasing and payment processes. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands automate, secure, digitize and manage payment transactions on behalf of businesses across more than 100 countries in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.

