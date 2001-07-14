Software and technology leader Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today announced a memorandum of understanding with Origin Materials, Inc. (“Origin,” “Origin Materials”) (NASDAQ: ORGN), the world’s leading carbon negative materials company, to provide advanced digital automation technologies and consulting services for Origin’s first world-scale manufacturing facility, Origin 2. Emerson has already supplied automation for Origin’s first commercial facility, currently under construction in Sarnia, Ontario.

Emerson’s expertise and advanced automation solutions will enable Origin Materials, based in West Sacramento, California, to fully automate its pioneering production process at Origin 2. The plant, to be constructed in Geismar, Louisiana, is expected to convert about 1 million dry metric tons of wood residues each year into carbon-negative materials for applications that include polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic and carbon black.

Origin’s platform technology turns the carbon found in sustainable wood residues into useful carbon-negative materials for a wide range of end products, including clothing, textiles, plastics, packaging, car parts, tires, carpeting, and toys, representing a more than $1-trillion total addressable market.

“We’re excited to partner with Emerson, a company known to enable operational excellence through advanced digital automation technology,” said John Bissell, co-chief executive officer of Origin Materials. “Using intelligent sensors, simulation, and data analytics modeling software we will drive productivity rates as we scale our business to meet the tsunami of global demand for sustainable materials.”

The Origin 2 plant, expected to be operational in 2025, will use Emerson’s Plantweb digital ecosystem, which includes intelligent sensors and control valves, production optimization systems, advanced data analytics software, modeling and simulation technology, distributed control systems and secure networking.

“Leveraging a digital engineering strategy from the start will help bring bold, visionary concepts like plant-based plastics to market faster, helping accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy,” said Mark Bulanda, executive president of Emerson’s Automation Solutions business.

“With new decarbonization technologies, it’s essential to be able to develop and scale innovative production methods with minimal risk and the greatest efficiency possible. Our collaboration with Origin is an exciting step toward realizing the benefits of net-zero manufacturing for a more sustainable future,” Bulanda said.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world’s most essential industries. Emerson is an automation leader that helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals through its unmatched automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

About Origin Materials

Headquartered in West Sacramento, Origin Materials is the world's leading carbon negative materials company. Origin’s mission is to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials. For over a decade, Origin has developed a platform for turning the carbon found in inexpensive, plentiful, non-food biomass such as sustainable wood residues into useful materials while capturing carbon in the process. Origin’s patented technology platform can help revolutionize the production of a wide range of end products, including clothing, textiles, plastics, packaging, car parts, tires, carpeting, toys, and more with a ~$1 trillion addressable market. In addition, Origin’s technology platform is expected to provide stable pricing largely decoupled from the petroleum supply chain, which is exposed to more volatility than supply chains based on sustainable wood residues. Origin’s patented drop-in core technology, economics and carbon impact are supported by a growing list of major global customers and investors.

For more information, visit www.originmaterials.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Emerson’s or Origin Materials’ business strategy and estimated total addressable market. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the management of Emerson and Origin Materials and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Emerson and Origin Materials. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including that Origin Materials may be unable to successfully commercialize its products; the effects of competition on Emerson’s or Origin Materials’ business; disruptions and other impacts to Emerson’s or Origin Materials’ business as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and other global health or economic crises; and those factors discussed in Origin Materials’ or Emerson’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and other documents Emerson or Origin Materials has filed, or will file, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Emerson or Origin Materials presently does not know, or that Emerson or Origin Materials currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Emerson’s and Origin Materials’ expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Emerson and Origin Materials anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. However, while Emerson or Origin Materials may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Emerson and Origin Materials specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Emerson’s or Origin Materials’ assessments of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

