Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today announced the Impinj M780 and M781 RAIN RFID tag chips to connect everyday items – including automotive parts, pharmaceuticals, food, and more – that require extended product identifiers, large user memory, or both. These new tag chips are designed to help enterprises manage product shelf life, reduce waste, and comply with regulations.

“The Impinj M780 and M781 tag chips are the latest additions to the Impinj M700 series, adding large memory options to the proven performance, quality and reliability of the M700 product line,” said Jeff Dossett, Impinj chief revenue officer. “Manufacturers can use the Impinj M780 and M781 tag chips’ large product identifiers to meet regulatory compliance or industry-specific identification standards. Large user memory allows storing item-specific information, such as an expiration date, to manage product shelf life and reduce waste.”

Large memory banks store extended product attribute data

The Impinj M780 chip includes 496-bit Electronic Product Code (EPC) memory and 128-bit user memory and the Impinj M781 chip includes 128-bit EPC and 512-bit user memory. These memory sizes are optimized for extended product attributes such as batch/lot data, production date, expiration date, and weight. The new chips support current GS1 tag encoding recommendations, including the recently announced EPC+Tag+Data+Standard+%28TDS%29+v2.0, which allows supply-chain partners to easily pinpoint products of a specific lot or batch for recall or to monitor expiry dates to ensure older products ship first or are used first.

“We are thrilled to be working with the new Impinj M780 tag chip to drive digital transformation in the automotive industry. Our automotive customers need large memory for standardized encoding schemes that support increased transparency and traceability throughout the supply chain, including after-market services such as recycling and product authentication,” said Miika Pylvänäinen, Director of Product Line RFID at Confidex, a Beontag company. “The Impinj M780 chip improves the performance and quality of our tags, resulting in more reliable operations for our customers.”

Enhanced performance supports improved system accuracy and reliability

The Impinj M780 and M781 chips support next-generation RAIN solutions with best-in-class sensitivity and adaptive tuning that optimize tag performance on a broad set of materials. With a 50% increase in read range over Impinj’s prior-generation Monza 4 tag chips, the M780 and M781 significantly improve system readability, accuracy and reliability. Like all other Impinj+M700+series+chips, the M780 and M781 also include Impinj Protected Mode, an industry-leading capability to protect consumer privacy.

Impinj also announced a new Impinj Core3D Antenna reference-design portfolio that enables omnidirectional reading for all Impinj M700 series chips, simplifying inlay and tag development and further improving system readability, accuracy, and reliability.

Proven technology supports digital transformation at scale

Available now, the Impinj M780 and M781 tag chips join the recently+launched+Impinj+Authenticity+solution+engine+and+Impinj+M775+chips in advancing the proven Impinj platform, which comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, reader chips, readers, cloud services, and a global partner ecosystem. Impinj pioneered RAIN RFID, leads the way in IoT connectivity, and has shipped more than 60 billion tag chips. Together with partners, Impinj helps enterprises discover, engage, and protect every item they manufacture, transport, and sell.

New products based on the Impinj M780 and M781 tag chips are expected over the coming months from leading Impinj+RAIN+RFID+tag+and+inlay+partners. More information is available on the Impinj+website.

About Impinj

Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things — such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments — to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things. www.impinj.com

Impinj, Monza, Core3D Antenna, and Protected Mode are trademarks or registered trademarks of Impinj, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their owners.

