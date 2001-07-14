HubSpot, the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, announced today that Alyssa Harvey Dawson has joined the company as Chief Legal Officer (CLO). Harvey Dawson joins the company from Gusto, Inc., where she also served as CLO, and will oversee HubSpot’s legal and compliance teams.

“We are incredibly fortunate to be welcoming Alyssa as our new Chief Legal Officer,” said Yamini Rangan, CEO of HubSpot. “During the interview process, it was clear that Alyssa’s core values are strategically aligned with those of HubSpot. A humble and empathetic leader, Alyssa demonstrates that she is mission-driven and customer-focused, two qualities that are incredibly important as HubSpot continues to scale. I’m thrilled to have Alyssa on the team and look forward to learning from and working with her.”

At HubSpot, Harvey Dawson will be responsible for helping the company balance business needs with solving for the customer, and brings valuable experience on important issues like privacy and sustainability. As a member of the executive leadership team, she will play a critical role in ensuring that HubSpot continues to grow and scale to meet its long-term objectives.

“HubSpot’s strong reputation for supporting scaling businesses made joining the team here a no-brainer,” said Harvey Dawson. “Now more than ever, SMBs need software that drives value and helps them navigate uncertainty. I’m excited to be a part of HubSpot’s mission and look forward to working with the team here to create durable, long-term growth.”

Harvey Dawson has over 20 years of broad-based legal experience overseeing corporate governance, corporate, M&A and commercial transactions, enterprise risk management, compliance, data privacy, intellectual property, regulatory and governmental/public affairs. At Gusto, Harvey Dawson sat on the executive leadership team and partnered with the business to incorporate forward-thinking legal, risk, and compliance strategies to enable the company to compliantly and innovatively serve the needs of its small business customers and their employees. Before joining Gusto, Harvey Dawson held senior legal positions with Sidewalk Labs, Harman International, Netflix, and Autodesk.

Harvey Dawson received her BA in Journalism from Michigan State University and was a Honors College member. She received her JD, cum laude, from Georgetown University Law Center. She is a board member of AppLovin and Make-A-Wish Connecticut and also serves on the advisory boards of the Quello Center and Georgetown Law’s Initiative on Gender Justice and Opportunity.

