PR Newswire

National expansion includes 386 Grocery Outlet locations across seven states

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ GS: GO) announced the expansion of their partnership, extending on-demand and scheduled grocery delivery across the country.

Expansion includes on-demand delivery from 386 Grocery Outlet locations across seven states.

Starting today, Grocery Outlet locations across New Jersey, Maryland and Pennsylvania will come online, joining storefronts in California, Oregon, and Washington for a total of 386 across the country including Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Philadelphia, Seattle, Sacramento, Portland and more.

This expanded partnership brings consumers their favorite Grocery Outlet must-haves from the Uber and Uber Eats apps, delivered on-demand, right to their door. To celebrate this expansion, Uber Eats customers will receive $10 off their next Grocery Outlet order of $40 or more using code GOSAVE10.* Uber One members benefit from $0 Delivery Fees and 5% off on Grocery Outlet orders over $35.†

"By expanding our partnership with Uber, we are able to reach more customers with our assortment of high quality, name brand products at industry leading values. We are excited to extend our treasure hunt experience outside the four walls as we carry out our mission of touching lives for the better and our vision of being the first choice for bargain minded consumers," said RJ Sheedy, President of Grocery Outlet.

"Consumers are looking for savings and quality more than ever these days, which makes the expansion of our partnership with Grocery Outlet an incredibly exciting priority," said Christian Freese, Uber's Head of Grocery and New Verticals across the US & Canada. "Uber Eats' goal is providing grocery delivery options that work for everyone, no matter your budget. Together with Grocery Outlet we can do just that— delivering customers the brands they like at the Grocery Outlet prices they love, on-demand, right to their door."

Since launching in July 2020, Uber has seen consistent growth in the U.S. for its grocery category. In the U.S. and around the world, Uber is meeting consumers' growing desire to get the things they need from grocery stores and other merchants in an on-demand fashion.

*Get $10 off $40 using the promo code: GOSAVE10. Expires Nov 30. Taxes and other fees apply. Order minimum of $40 before taxes and fees. Valid only at select Grocery Outlet stores in select markets. Must purchase through the Grocery section of the Uber or Uber Eats app. Cannot be combined. Uber reserves the right to cancel or modify this offer at any time. Exclusions may apply.

†Benefits available only for eligible stores marked with the Uber One icon. Participating grocery stores: $35 minimum order to receive $0 Delivery Fee & 5% off. Taxes and fees, if applicable, do not apply to order minimums. Membership savings applied as a reduction to service fees. Other fees and exclusions may apply. View terms and conditions here .

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

Uber Media Contact: [email protected]

About Grocery Outlet

Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet has more than 410 stores in New Jersey, California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho and Nevada.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uber-and-grocery-outlet-expand-on-demand-grocery-delivery-nationally-301672268.html

SOURCE Uber