Aspen+Technology%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in industrial software, today announced the details of its industry-first Sustainability Training Program for customers and partners. The robust training made for all experience levels consists of 18 classes designed to expand users’ expertise on how to accelerate progress on critical sustainability pathways with digital technology. More than 1,000 individuals have already broadened their skillsets and helped to improve their organizations’ sustainability position by successfully completing the training.

“Our customers are facing the dual challenge of meeting the increasing demand for resources from a growing population, while addressing sustainability goals. This, coupled with generational workforce changes, has made operational excellence and continuous education incredibly important for capital-intensive industries,” said David Reumuth, Sr. Director, Customer Support and Training, AspenTech. “AspenTech’s Sustainability Training Program is empowering a new generation of industry users to grow their practical knowledge of proven digital solutions that are making an impact on sustainability. The program is aligned with key sustainability technology pathways that are putting our customers and partners in the best position to mitigate their environmental impact and meet the dual challenge.”

Capital-intensive industries are using AspenTech solutions to advance technology pathways that will help them achieve their sustainability objectives. Sustainability technology pathways include improving resource efficiencies, supporting energy transition and decarbonization initiatives, innovating new approaches for the hydrogen economy and carbon capture, and enabling recycling efficiencies for waste reduction.

Components of AspenTech’s Sustainability Training Program

AspenTech’s Sustainability Training Program includes practical examples from AspenTech’s 60+ sustainability models. AspenTech sustainability models are used by capital-intensive industries to make progress toward their near- and long-term sustainability initiatives, like managing emissions and developing carbon capture technologies.

Participants start with a flexible, self-paced eLearning program that fits their schedule. This is followed by a combination of expert-led training that can be customized per company and small group coaching sessions to improve the proficiency of complex industrial concepts.

Once the training is complete, AspenTech continues to partner with participants to help them track organizational competencies across operating facilities and their enterprise to ensure company-wide, long-term value. As a result, attendees become proficient in the role of digitalization and operational excellence in achieving sustainability results.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology (AspenTech) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. Through our unique combination of deep domain expertise and innovation, customers in capital-intensive industries can run their assets safer, greener, longer and faster to improve their operational excellence. To learn more, visit AspenTech.com

