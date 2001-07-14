MeridianLink%2C+Inc.® (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, today announces that Chief Product Officer Devesh Khare will lead a discussion session at The+Financial+Brand+Forum on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 from 3:00 to 3:45 p.m. PST.

The Financial Brand Forum is the premier trade conference on marketing, customer experience, and digital transformation in banking. This year’s forum will bring together more than 2,750 senior executives from over 900 financial institutions for three days to tackle the industry’s biggest challenges, discuss the latest innovations, and recommend best practices that support transformational growth.

Khare’s session, “Engineering the Optimal Digital Lending Experience: Fast, Frictionless & Fully-Automated,” will focus on the future of lending, providing actionable insights to help banks and credit unions leverage data and technology to fuel growth, increase product personalization, and provide a world-class digital lending experience to its consumers. The session is open to all conference attendees.

Speaking opportunities at The Financial Brand Forum are limited to the industry’s top thought leaders. Prior speakers have included C-suite executives from the world’s largest and most respected companies, academics from the nation’s most prestigious universities, and the hosts of Shark Tank.

“I’m honored to present at The Financial Brand Forum alongside so many leaders and executives in the banking world,” Khare said. “With new technologies constantly expanding the capabilities of financial services, it’s an exciting time to be discussing this topic. I’m looking forward to sharing my perspective on how banks and credit unions can leverage digital technologies to deliver seamless experiences, such as fully-contactless digital lending processes and automated loan decisions.”

Khare is a technology and financial services expert who joined MeridianLink as the Vice President of Product in 2020 and was promoted to Chief Product Officer earlier this year. In both roles, he led portfolio and market expansions through acquisitions and organic growth and had a significant role in the launch of the MeridianLink+One+platform. His roles at MeridianLink, and prior industry experience, have given Khare a uniquely authoritative perspective to discuss the importance of banks and credit unions investing in their digital lending experience and provide insight into what makes those experiences beneficial for the customer and the institution.

ABOUT MERIDIANLINK

MeridianLink, Inc.® (NYSE: MLNK) is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for financial institutions, including banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies. Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, MeridianLink provides services to more than 1,900 customers, including a majority of the financial institutions on Forbes’ 2021 lists of America’s Best Credit Unions and Banks. Further information can be found at www.meridianlink.com.

