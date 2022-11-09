PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced pricing for the 2023 Kia EV6. Entering its second model year, the EV6 CUV starts at an MSRP $48,500 (excludes $1,295 destination fee). With strong sales and continued customer demand, the Wind RWD becomes the base EV6 for the 2023 model year, replacing the Light RWD. With just a $1,000 MSRP increase from last year, its greater range and sought-after standard features – leather seating surfaces with ventilated front seats, external and internal vehicle-to-load ports, smart power liftgate and a Meridian premium audio system – ensures the Wind RWD offers tremendous value for discerning EV buyers.

The highly anticipated EV6 GT delivers stunning levels of performance typically reserved for supercar owners. Equipped with standard dual motor e-AWD3 that helps produce an astonishing 576 horsepower and 545 lb.-ft. of torque with immediacy, the all-new GT can propel its passengers to 60 MPH in 3.4 seconds4. The new GT builds upon the standard EV6 GT-Line by adding an electronically controlled suspension, electronic limited-slip rear differential, and high-performance brakes paired with larger 21-inch wheels and Goodyear Eagle® F1 tires. On the inside, the GT is appointed with a bespoke set of lightweight sports seats as well as unique trimmings.

To enhance the rest of the EV6 line-up, the available Technology Package on Wind AWD (featuring Surround View Monitor, Blind-Spot View Monitor, "Parking Collision-Avoidance Assistance–Reverse, and a Remote Start Parking Assist has been extended as an option for the Wind RWD.

As an added benefit, all buyers of a new EV6 will receive 1,000 kWh of complimentary charging through the Electrify America network of public charging stations, enabling them to get ultra-fast charging on EA's network of 350kW chargers, which can recharge the EV6 from 10% to 80% in as little as 18 minutes.5

MSRP Pricing (does not include $1,295 destination):

TRIM

Power / Drive

EPA-Estimated Range 6

MSRP Wind

225-HP / RWD

310 miles

$48,500 Wind

320-HP / e-AWD

282 miles

$52,400 GT-Line

225-HP / RWD

310 miles

$52,700 GT-Line

320-HP / e-AWD

252 miles

$57,400 GT

576-HP / e-AWD

206 miles

$61,400















Motor:

RWD: 77.4 kWh battery with a 168kW rear motor yields 225 horsepower and is rated at an EPA-estimated all electric range (AER) of 310 miles (Wind RWD, GT-Line RWD)





Dual Motor e-AWD: 77.4 kWh battery with a 74kW front motor and a 165kW rear motor yields 320 horsepower and is rated at an EPA-estimated AER of 282 miles (Wind AWD) / 252 miles (GT-Line AWD)





Dual Motor e-AWD: 77.4 kWh battery with a 160kW front motor and a 270kW rear motor yields 576 horsepower and is rated at an EPA-estimated AER of 206 miles (GT)

Highlighted Kia Drive Wise Advanced Driver Assistance Features 7 :

Parking Distance Warning – Forward & Reverse Std: All trims

Parking Collision Avoidance – Reverse Std: GT-Line & GT

Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Std: All trims

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Std: All trims

Driver Attention Warning 8 Std: All trims

Lane Keeping Assist: Std: All trims

Forward Collision Avoidance: Std: All trims

Auto Evasive Steering Assist: Std: GT-Line & GT

Lane Following Assist: Std: All trims

Smart Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go: Std: All trims

Smart Cruise Control - Machine Learning: Std: GT-Line & GT

Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (Curve or Ramp) Std: Wind (Curve); GT-Line & GT (Ramp)

Highway Driving Assist Std: All trims



Dimensions:



• Overall Length: 184.3 in. (Wind) / 184.8 in. (GT-Line & GT)









• Overall Width: 74.0 in. (Wind) / 74.4 in. (GT-Line & GT)









• Overall Height: 60.8 in.









• Wheelbase: 114.2 in.









Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Quantities limited for vehicles until vehicle stock improves.

2 Kia EV6 owners will have three years from the date of purchase to use the 1,000 kWh of complimentary charging. During that time, customers can direct any questions or request guidance from Electrify America's 24-hour Customer Contact Center.

3 No system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driver errors and/or driving conditions. Always drive safely.

4 Actual results may vary depending on options, driving conditions, driving habits, and your vehicle's condition. Verification of these results should not be attempted. Always drive safely and obey all traffic laws.

5 Charging rate based on Kia testing. Actual charging times and range will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, battery age, weather, temperature, and your vehicle's condition. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use. Frequent use of DC Fast charging can negatively impact battery performance and durability, and Kia recommends minimizing use of DC Fast charging.

6 Actual all electric range, mileage, and total range will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition.

7 Advanced driver assistance systems are not substitutes for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

8 When engaged, Driver Attention Warning is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all instances of driver fatigue or inattentive driving practices. Failure to pay attention to travel conditions and vehicle operation could result in loss of vehicle control. Always drive safely and use caution.

