Trigran Investments, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 21 stocks valued at a total of $871.00Mil. The top holdings were HLIT(10.25%), THRM(9.77%), and ERII(8.21%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Trigran Investments, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Trigran Investments, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:SWIR by 3,888,652 shares. The trade had a 10.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.74.

On 11/09/2022, Sierra Wireless Inc traded for a price of $29.15 per share and a market cap of $1.13Bil. The stock has returned 81.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sierra Wireless Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -31.86 and a price-sales ratio of 1.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Trigran Investments, Inc. bought 566,583 shares of NAS:THRM for a total holding of 1,711,272. The trade had a 3.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.56.

On 11/09/2022, Gentherm Inc traded for a price of $67.755 per share and a market cap of $2.26Bil. The stock has returned -17.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gentherm Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 58.61, a price-book ratio of 3.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 17.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.36 and a price-sales ratio of 2.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Trigran Investments, Inc. bought 1,629,540 shares of NAS:SONO for a total holding of 4,696,897. The trade had a 2.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.76.

On 11/09/2022, Sonos Inc traded for a price of $15.55 per share and a market cap of $1.99Bil. The stock has returned -55.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sonos Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-book ratio of 3.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.96 and a price-sales ratio of 1.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Trigran Investments, Inc. bought 262,313 shares of NAS:SITM for a total holding of 690,841. The trade had a 2.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $128.83.

On 11/09/2022, SiTime Corp traded for a price of $89.665 per share and a market cap of $1.95Bil. The stock has returned -62.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SiTime Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 45.48, a price-book ratio of 2.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.57 and a price-sales ratio of 6.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Trigran Investments, Inc. bought 192,778 shares of NAS:SYNA for a total holding of 688,202. The trade had a 2.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.08.

On 11/09/2022, Synaptics Inc traded for a price of $91.04 per share and a market cap of $3.69Bil. The stock has returned -63.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Synaptics Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-book ratio of 2.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.73 and a price-sales ratio of 2.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

