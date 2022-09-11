Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc., also known as Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, Asset Management Arm, is a private investment management firm based out of Boston, Massachusetts. The company was originally established in 1984 and continues to operate as a subsidiary of its parent company Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, Inc. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management would become officially organized and incorporated in 2011 in its current location. The company is headed by CEO and CIO Anthony A. Fontanes, who has been with the company since is official structuring in 2011. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management has grown from its inception to now operate with approximately a quarter of a thousand employees of which over 70 are investment professionals. The company conducts its research interally and invests in the public equity and fixed income markets within the U.S. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management invests in limited partnerships that are between $5 and $100 million, focusing on generating a net internal return rate of 15%. The company invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up over a quarter of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the information technology, consumer discretionary, materials, health care, industrials, and energy sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company invests most heavily in the iShares Inc. MSCI Japan Index with its top 10 holdings together making up approximately 22% of its total holdings. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management has a relatively low turnover rate of approximately 4.8%. The company holds over $83 billion in total assets under management spread across approximately 100 accounts. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management mainly caters to insurance companies, which alone makes up over three quarters of its entire client base, and also provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans and corporations and other businesses.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 53 stocks valued at a total of $217.00Mil. The top holdings were AMPS(15.22%), OWL(12.55%), and HYG(7.84%).

The guru sold out of their 460,990-share investment in ARCA:SPY. Previously, the stock had a 32.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $395.76 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $378.83 per share and a market cap of $357.07Bil. The stock has returned -17.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-book ratio of 3.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.16 and a price-sales ratio of 2.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 839,704-share investment in ARCA:EFA. Previously, the stock had a 9.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.33 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $61.16 per share and a market cap of $42.94Bil. The stock has returned -21.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a price-book ratio of 1.44.

The guru sold out of their 773,828-share investment in ARCA:EEM. Previously, the stock had a 5.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.02 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $36.21 per share and a market cap of $20.98Bil. The stock has returned -27.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a price-book ratio of 1.44.

The guru sold out of their 255,358-share investment in ARCA:EWC. Previously, the stock had a 1.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.01 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, iShares MSCI Canada ETF traded for a price of $33.43 per share and a market cap of $3.69Bil. The stock has returned -14.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a price-book ratio of 1.74.

The guru sold out of their 56,117-share investment in NAS:DDOG. Previously, the stock had a 0.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $100.71 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, Datadog Inc traded for a price of $67.723 per share and a market cap of $21.67Bil. The stock has returned -65.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Datadog Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 2274.67, a price-book ratio of 16.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 418.99 and a price-sales ratio of 16.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

