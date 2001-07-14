On Tuesday, residents in the city of Ironton voted for Missouri American Water to become their trusted provider of water and wastewater service.

“Our team is proud to provide nearly one in four Missourians with clean, safe, and reliable water or wastewater service, and we look forward to extending our service to the City of Ironton,” said Rich Svindland, president of Missouri American Water.

According to unofficial results, 70% of voters in Ironton supported the Proposition S ballot measure.

“What we’ve been doing isn’t working,” said Bob Lourwood, Mayor of Ironton. “We need to make changes to protect our way of life. Missouri American Water has the experience to improve our systems and has helped communities like ours across the state.”

Missouri American Water has committed to investing $8.4 million over the next 10 years to upgrade Ironton’s water and wastewater systems to achieve regulatory compliance and improve water quality.

“We’re being contacted by more and more communities across the state facing investment challenges,” said Brian Eisenloeffel, senior director of operations for Missouri American Water. “Water and wastewater are all we do, and we have the financial resources and industry expertise and experience to make system upgrades and provide solutions for our customers and the communities we serve.”

Ironton is part of Arcadia Valley and is located in Iron County, Missouri, about 80 miles south of St. Louis. If approved by the Missouri Public Service Commission, approximately 700 water customers and 700 wastewater customers will be added to Missouri American Water’s footprint.

Missouri American Water

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people. For more, visit missouriamwater.com and follow Missouri American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005768/en/