ROBINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 350 stocks valued at a total of $126.00Mil. The top holdings were MMU(5.38%), BFK(3.63%), and MVF(3.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ROBINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

ROBINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MUB by 39,909 shares. The trade had a 3.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.7.

On 11/09/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.1801 per share and a market cap of $29.10Bil. The stock has returned -10.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, ROBINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 399,552 shares of NYSE:BFK for a total holding of 479,063. The trade had a 3.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.79.

On 11/09/2022, Blackrock Municipal Income Trust traded for a price of $9.198 per share and a market cap of $414.60Mil. The stock has returned -34.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackrock Municipal Income Trust has a price-book ratio of 0.76.

The guru established a new position worth 65,425 shares in ARCA:VTEB, giving the stock a 2.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.7 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.835 per share and a market cap of $21.11Bil. The stock has returned -11.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

ROBINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MHI by 322,089 shares. The trade had a 2.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.49.

On 11/09/2022, Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust traded for a price of $7.88 per share and a market cap of $179.67Mil. The stock has returned -32.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a price-book ratio of 0.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

ROBINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:HYD by 53,059 shares. The trade had a 2.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.81.

On 11/09/2022, VanEck High Yield Muni ETF traded for a price of $49.04 per share and a market cap of $2.69Bil. The stock has returned -18.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

