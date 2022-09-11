Matisse Capital recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 84 stocks valued at a total of $79.00Mil. The top holdings were DGRO(8.02%), AAPL(5.88%), and MSFT(4.93%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Matisse Capital’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 11,681-share investment in NAS:SWAV. Previously, the stock had a 2.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $254.3 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, ShockWave Medical Inc traded for a price of $264.86 per share and a market cap of $9.39Bil. The stock has returned 19.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ShockWave Medical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 178.01, a price-book ratio of 30.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 160.55 and a price-sales ratio of 26.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 100,000-share investment in NYSE:PSTH. Previously, the stock had a 1.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.09 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $20.14 per share and a market cap of $4.03Bil. The stock has returned -2.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-book ratio of 1.08 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2732.38.

The guru sold out of their 3,622-share investment in NYSE:ELV. Previously, the stock had a 1.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $478.49 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, Elevance Health Inc traded for a price of $527.15 per share and a market cap of $126.18Bil. The stock has returned 23.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Elevance Health Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-book ratio of 3.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.57 and a price-sales ratio of 0.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 3,772-share investment in NAS:LRCX. Previously, the stock had a 1.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $445.18 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, Lam Research Corp traded for a price of $437.73 per share and a market cap of $59.45Bil. The stock has returned -28.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lam Research Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-book ratio of 8.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.98 and a price-sales ratio of 3.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Matisse Capital bought 138,412 shares of NYSE:DMA for a total holding of 155,340. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $7.05.

On 11/09/2022, Destra Multi-Alternative Fund traded for a price of $6.7 per share and a market cap of $60.05Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Destra Multi-Alternative Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-sales ratio of 19.81.

