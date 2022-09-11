ATLAS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

106 LINCOLN BLVD SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94129

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 905 stocks valued at a total of $547.00Mil. The top holdings were PG(6.57%), AOK(3.09%), and VGK(2.39%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ATLAS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 108,120 shares in NAS:VTIP, giving the stock a 0.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.61 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $47.624 per share and a market cap of $18.07Bil. The stock has returned -3.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, ATLAS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC bought 19,592 shares of ARCA:VHT for a total holding of 45,221. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $237.84.

On 11/09/2022, Vanguard Health Care ETF traded for a price of $242.62 per share and a market cap of $16.97Bil. The stock has returned -4.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Health Care ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a price-book ratio of 4.46.

ATLAS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:STIP by 43,253 shares. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.03.

On 11/09/2022, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $97 per share and a market cap of $12.08Bil. The stock has returned -3.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, ATLAS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC bought 64,942 shares of ARCA:VGK for a total holding of 283,598. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.

On 11/09/2022, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF traded for a price of $51.76 per share and a market cap of $13.62Bil. The stock has returned -22.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a price-book ratio of 1.58.

During the quarter, ATLAS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC bought 39,678 shares of ARCA:BSV for a total holding of 150,964. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.09.

On 11/09/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.41 per share and a market cap of $37.40Bil. The stock has returned -7.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

