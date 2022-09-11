Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 62 stocks valued at a total of $215.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHD(16.86%), SCHG(12.60%), and SCHB(9.66%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC bought 189,981 shares of ARCA:DGRO for a total holding of 378,065. The trade had a 3.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.88.

On 11/09/2022, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF traded for a price of $48.98 per share and a market cap of $23.72Bil. The stock has returned -7.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a price-book ratio of 3.01.

The guru established a new position worth 57,738 shares in ARCA:XLV, giving the stock a 3.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $128.37 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, Health Care Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $133.09 per share and a market cap of $40.41Bil. The stock has returned 1.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Health Care Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a price-book ratio of 4.70.

The guru sold out of their 77,028-share investment in ARCA:VEA. Previously, the stock had a 1.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.64 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $39.8499 per share and a market cap of $93.91Bil. The stock has returned -21.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a price-book ratio of 1.42.

The guru sold out of their 6,919-share investment in NYSE:MCD. Previously, the stock had a 0.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $255.59 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, McDonald's Corp traded for a price of $278.94 per share and a market cap of $204.44Bil. The stock has returned 12.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McDonald's Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.31 and a price-sales ratio of 8.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 12,054 shares in NYSE:TGT, giving the stock a 0.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $160.1 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, Target Corp traded for a price of $155.47 per share and a market cap of $72.60Bil. The stock has returned -36.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Target Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-book ratio of 6.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.49 and a price-sales ratio of 0.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

