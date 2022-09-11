CLIFFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 46 stocks valued at a total of $234.00Mil. The top holdings were GIS(5.04%), AZO(4.94%), and CAH(4.86%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CLIFFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 133,600-share investment in NAS:CDK. Previously, the stock had a 2.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.77 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, CDK Global Inc traded for a price of $54.76 per share and a market cap of $6.39Bil. The stock has returned 13.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CDK Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-book ratio of 11.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.71 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 791,994 shares in NYSE:HLN, giving the stock a 2.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $6.47 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, Haleon PLC traded for a price of $6.44 per share and a market cap of $29.83Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Haleon PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-book ratio of 1.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.66 and a price-sales ratio of 2.73.

During the quarter, CLIFFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC bought 100,479 shares of NYSE:DXC for a total holding of 391,084. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.49.

On 11/09/2022, DXC Technology Co traded for a price of $28.08 per share and a market cap of $6.45Bil. The stock has returned -17.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DXC Technology Co has a price-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-book ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.29 and a price-sales ratio of 0.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

CLIFFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CHNG by 106,459 shares. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.78.

On 11/09/2022, Change Healthcare Inc traded for a price of $27.49 per share and a market cap of $9.03Bil. The stock has returned 30.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Change Healthcare Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.98 and a price-sales ratio of 2.55.

During the quarter, CLIFFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC bought 111,460 shares of NYSE:BIG for a total holding of 471,627. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.51.

On 11/09/2022, Big Lots Inc traded for a price of $17.31 per share and a market cap of $505.76Mil. The stock has returned -62.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Big Lots Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.43 and a price-sales ratio of 0.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

