Vectors Research Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 135 stocks valued at a total of $354.00Mil. The top holdings were VTIP(7.75%), IGSB(7.41%), and VRIG(6.53%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Vectors Research Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Vectors Research Management, LLC bought 213,338 shares of NAS:VGSH for a total holding of 390,000. The trade had a 3.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.32.

On 11/09/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $57.475 per share and a market cap of $16.95Bil. The stock has returned -5.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Vectors Research Management, LLC bought 188,844 shares of NAS:VMBS for a total holding of 201,576. The trade had a 2.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.28.

On 11/09/2022, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF traded for a price of $44.21 per share and a market cap of $13.81Bil. The stock has returned -15.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Vectors Research Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IGSB by 115,734 shares. The trade had a 1.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.18.

On 11/09/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.0203 per share and a market cap of $22.14Bil. The stock has returned -8.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Vectors Research Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:KRE by 96,227 shares. The trade had a 1.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.23.

On 11/09/2022, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF traded for a price of $63.01 per share and a market cap of $3.33Bil. The stock has returned -13.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a price-book ratio of 1.37.

The guru sold out of their 303,739-share investment in NYSE:BKT. Previously, the stock had a 1.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.61 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, Blackrock Income Trust Inc traded for a price of $12.0909 per share and a market cap of $257.59Mil. The stock has returned -26.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackrock Income Trust Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.83.

