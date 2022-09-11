9258 Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 321 stocks valued at a total of $391.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.12%), PG(4.03%), and MSFT(2.79%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were 9258 Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 144,013 shares in NAS:DGRW, giving the stock a 1.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.83 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund traded for a price of $59.63 per share and a market cap of $7.23Bil. The stock has returned -3.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a price-book ratio of 5.77.

During the quarter, 9258 Wealth Management, LLC bought 35,954 shares of ARCA:RSP for a total holding of 62,397. The trade had a 1.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.49.

On 11/09/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF traded for a price of $138.91 per share and a market cap of $31.42Bil. The stock has returned -12.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a price-book ratio of 2.61.

During the quarter, 9258 Wealth Management, LLC bought 81,297 shares of NAS:IUSB for a total holding of 175,609. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.34.

On 11/09/2022, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $43.72 per share and a market cap of $18.13Bil. The stock has returned -16.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 0.77.

During the quarter, 9258 Wealth Management, LLC bought 39,017 shares of ARCA:IWL for a total holding of 100,798. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $94.09.

On 11/09/2022, iShares Russell Top 200 ETF traded for a price of $89.4 per share and a market cap of $800.67Mil. The stock has returned -19.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a price-book ratio of 3.93.

During the quarter, 9258 Wealth Management, LLC bought 67,162 shares of ARCA:SPLG for a total holding of 215,173. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.53.

On 11/09/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $44.45 per share and a market cap of $14.46Bil. The stock has returned -17.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a price-book ratio of 3.59.

