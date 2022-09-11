Zions Bancorporation, N.A. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

ONE SOUTH MAIN ST, 17TH FL SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84133

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 946 stocks valued at a total of $955.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(17.52%), IWS(11.08%), and IWP(7.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. bought 56,279 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 156,403. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/09/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $137.09 per share and a market cap of $2,182.26Bil. The stock has returned -8.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-book ratio of 43.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.93 and a price-sales ratio of 5.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. bought 63,308 shares of ARCA:IWS for a total holding of 1,101,658. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.22.

On 11/09/2022, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $104.255 per share and a market cap of $12.78Bil. The stock has returned -13.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.01.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. reduced their investment in ARCA:MUB by 56,458 shares. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.7.

On 11/09/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.17 per share and a market cap of $29.10Bil. The stock has returned -10.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. reduced their investment in NYSE:XOM by 37,060 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.3.

On 11/09/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $111.39 per share and a market cap of $458.41Bil. The stock has returned 73.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-book ratio of 2.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 45.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.93 and a price-sales ratio of 1.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. bought 33,738 shares of ARCA:IWP for a total holding of 860,535. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $85.88.

On 11/09/2022, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $82.37 per share and a market cap of $11.48Bil. The stock has returned -32.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a price-book ratio of 5.87.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.