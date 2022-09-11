Camden Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 199 stocks valued at a total of $431.00Mil. The top holdings were USFR(23.07%), SPY(10.52%), and XOM(6.16%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Camden Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Camden Capital, LLC bought 1,332,443 shares of ARCA:USFR for a total holding of 1,975,605. The trade had a 15.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.99.

On 11/09/2022, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund traded for a price of $50.34 per share and a market cap of $7.38Bil. The stock has returned 1.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a price-book ratio of 27.35.

Camden Capital, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VEA by 53,453 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.64.

On 11/09/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $39.8499 per share and a market cap of $93.91Bil. The stock has returned -21.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a price-book ratio of 1.42.

The guru established a new position worth 48,058 shares in NAS:ACWX, giving the stock a 0.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.5 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund traded for a price of $43.02 per share and a market cap of $3.68Bil. The stock has returned -22.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a price-book ratio of 1.46.

Camden Capital, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 3,609 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 11/09/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $378.92 per share and a market cap of $357.07Bil. The stock has returned -17.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-book ratio of 3.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.16 and a price-sales ratio of 2.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Camden Capital, LLC bought 27,331 shares of NAS:DGRW for a total holding of 93,859. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.83.

On 11/09/2022, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund traded for a price of $59.63 per share and a market cap of $7.23Bil. The stock has returned -3.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a price-book ratio of 5.77.

