Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 143 stocks valued at a total of $130.00Mil. The top holdings were AMZN(3.89%), CCI(3.69%), and MA(3.59%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 12,210 shares in NYSE:CLH, giving the stock a 1.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $107.08 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, Clean Harbors Inc traded for a price of $114.1 per share and a market cap of $6.18Bil. The stock has returned 6.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Clean Harbors Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-book ratio of 3.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.81 and a price-sales ratio of 1.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MGPI by 15,265 shares. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.43.

On 11/09/2022, MGP Ingredients Inc traded for a price of $112.49 per share and a market cap of $2.47Bil. The stock has returned 55.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MGP Ingredients Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-book ratio of 3.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.54 and a price-sales ratio of 3.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:PING by 72,871 shares. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.83.

On 11/09/2022, Ping Identity Holding Corp traded for a price of $28.5 per share and a market cap of $2.46Bil. The stock has returned 4.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ping Identity Holding Corp has a price-book ratio of 3.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -44.48 and a price-sales ratio of 7.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:FCN by 5,872 shares. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.19.

On 11/09/2022, FTI Consulting Inc traded for a price of $162.63 per share and a market cap of $5.54Bil. The stock has returned 12.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FTI Consulting Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-book ratio of 3.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.93 and a price-sales ratio of 1.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:GTN by 61,384 shares. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.34.

On 11/09/2022, Gray Television Inc traded for a price of $9.19 per share and a market cap of $859.86Mil. The stock has returned -58.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gray Television Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-book ratio of 0.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.16 and a price-sales ratio of 0.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

