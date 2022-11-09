BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2022 / Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biotherapeutics through its proprietary Anticalin® technology platform for respiratory diseases, cancer and other indications, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 7:25 AM GMT. A webcast of the company's presentation will be available at this link.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals:

Pieris is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that combines leading protein engineering capabilities and deep understanding into molecular drivers of disease to develop medicines that drive local biology to produce superior clinical outcomes for patients. Our pipeline includes inhalable Anticalin proteins to treat respiratory diseases and locally-activated bispecifics for immuno-oncology. Proprietary to Pieris, Anticalin proteins are a novel class of therapeutics validated in the clinic and by respiratory and immuno-oncology focused partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies. For more information, visit www.pieris.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Maria Kelman

Executive Director, Investor Relations

+1 857 362 9635

[email protected]

SOURCE: Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/724581/Pieris-Pharmaceuticals-to-Present-at-Jefferies-London-Healthcare-Conference



