MONTEAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2022 / Vior Inc. ("Vior" or the "Corporation"), ( TSXV:VIO, Financial)(OTCQB:VIORF)(FRANKFURT:VL51) is pleased to announce additional field exploration results that indicate strong high-grade gold potential at its Quebec-based district-scale Belleterre gold project ("Belleterre" or "Project") in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region. These new findings are from samples collected during the Summer 2022 field exploration program. The current gold results are located 250 metres ("m") southwest of the Lac Paradis results that were previously published on January 28, 2022.

Mark Fedosiewich, President & CEO of Vior, stated, "We are very encouraged by these new results. The Lac Paradis showing was already recognized as one of many strong exploration targets at Belleterre, and these new surface results reconfirm the extension potential. The Lac Paradis showing, located 10 kilometres ("km") from the historic Belleterre mining camp, reinforces the exceptional regional gold footprint at Belleterre."

Additional communications will be disclosed in due course as Vior's technical team advances on a global compilation and drill-targeting program at Belleterre.

Lac Paradis Showing

The Lac Paradis showing confirmed in Vior's 2021 preliminary validation program, was first discovered in the 1940's and was minimally explored at that time by shallow drilling. This prospective region occurs within the southwest extension of the Belleterre mining camp's historic brownfield area. Specifically, the showing is located 10 km from the past-producing area and is situated in a major 2.3km NE-SW sheared deformation corridor within Vior's property (refer to Map 1 and Map 2). The multi-kilometer structure that encompasses the Lac Paradis gold showing has been confirmed by geophysics, LIDAR and field observation descriptions. The high-grade mineralised sample results being reported in this press release (refer to Table 1), confirm a significant expansion of the historic Lac Paradis showing footprint, with a 250m long by 50m to 100m wide new prospective area. The mineralised system is wider and more extended than previous data suggested, and has a multi-kilometer major sheared deformation corridor that remains open along both the NE and SW extensions.

The main lithology surrounding the gold values are granodiorite, felsic and some mafic intrusives. Evidence of multi-metre to 10m wide strong deformation zones have been observed and include silicification, chlorite, carbonate, and sericite alterations. Locally, fuchsite alteration has also been recognised at the newly discovered gold showing at Lac Girard, 500m to the northeast. Gold values are reported mainly in quartz veining with 1-3% disseminated pyrite and traces of chalcopyrite. Silver is an important component of the mineralisation in the area, and may subsequently become of economic interest. The Lac Paradis area's expanded footprint represents an excellent exploration and drill targeting area that will be integrated into Vior's regional drill targeting program.

Map 1. General Overview of Vior's highest gold value locations at Lac Paradis.



Map 2. Detailed locations of Vior's highest gold values at Lac Paradis.

Table 1. Belleterre Project - Lac Paradis gold and silver values from Summer 2022 exploration program (see Press Release of January 28, 2022).

Throughout Vior's Summer 2022 surface exploration program, the geological team completed regional outcrop mapping and rock sampling, focused mainly on the Blondeau-Guillet area of the Belleterre property (see press release of August 25, 2021). The exploration initiative concluded with over 1500 registered outcrops and 636 samples taken. The sample highlights reported in this press release represent only those gold results proximal to the Lac Paradis area.

Vior Strengthens its Exploration Team

Vior is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Benjamin (Ben) Cleland as Senior Exploration Manager. Ben is a Professional Geologist with over 14 years of experience in exploration, covering a wide range of deposit types, including Mesothermal and Epithermal Gold, NI-CU-PGE, VMS and industrial minerals. Ben has held number of progressive positions in the mining industry, most notably, having contributed to the exploration success at the Hardrock Deposit (Ontario), owned by Greenstone Gold Mines. As Manager of Geology, he led the regional exploration in the Beardmore-Geraldton Belt and helped advance the detailed resource delineation of the Hardrock Deposit to a 4 million ounce resource estimate published in 2016.

Mark Fedosiewich, President and CEO of Vior, stated, "We are excited to announce the recent addition of Ben to our Technical team. Ben brings with him the experience and skillset that will help accelerate the exploration and discovery process at our flagship Belleterre gold project. We look forward to his contributions in advancing Vior's value creation process."

Photo 1. Multi-meter mineralized quartz vein shear zone at sample site # B00326681

Photo 2. Mineralized Quartz veining in major shear zone with 3% disseminated pyrite

About QA/QC Controls

Vior has implemented a quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with industry best practices, including certified reference material (CRM) standards and blank material inserted every 20 samples. Sample preparation and gold analyses were performed either at Activation Laboratories Ltd (Actlabs) in Sainte-Germaine-Boulé, QC or by SGS Canada Inc with a preparation of samples performed at the SGS Sudbury and analysis of samples performed at the SGS Burnaby site in BC. All samples were analyzed for gold by fire-assays (50g) and finished with an atomic absorption finish or ICP-AES technique. Repeats were conducted by fire-assay (50g) followed by gravimetric testing on each sample containing more than 3.0 g/t Au. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using a four-acid digestion finish ICP-MS method. High grade silver was repeated by aqua regia digestion ICP-OES finish.

About Belleterre

The Belleterre property is located near the town of Belleterre in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region of Quebec, 95 km south of Rouyn-Noranda, QC. The property consists of 551 claims over an area of 30,258 hectares (302.6 sq km), forming a district-scale exploration package that extends over a strike length of 37 km. The Project includes the option to acquire the former high-grade Belleterre Gold Mine that produced over 750,000 oz. gold (Au) at 10.73 grams per tonne ("g/t") and 95,000 oz. silver (Ag) at 1.73 g/t between 1936 and 1959 (Source: Sigeom MERN). The property has been under-explored over the past 60 years and has never been the subject of such significant consolidation until now. More on Belleterre can be found HERE.

About Vior Inc.

Vior is a hybrid junior mining exploration company based in Quebec whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore and develop high-quality projects in proven and favourable mining jurisdictions in North America. Through the years, Vior's management and technical teams have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral prospects.

Qualified Persons

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Laurent Eustache, Executive Vice-President of Vior and Christian Blanchet, Operations Manager of Vior, and Qualified Persons as per National Instrument 43-101.

Forward-Looking Statements

