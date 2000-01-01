NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) a leading provider of financial services and products that leverage cutting-edge technology to deliver innovative, transparent trading solutions to our clients and liquidity to the global markets, is pleased to announce its recent Women in Finance award winners, Emily Hengeveld, for Excellence in Legal and Compliance Award (Asia) and Melissa Ellis, for Excellence in Trading Platforms Award (Europe). The prestigious awards recognize women who have made a significant contribution to the financial industry with their entrepreneurial spirit and leadership.



Emily Hengeveld is a driving force in the design and implementation of Virtu’s legal and client onboarding solution. Working cross-region in APAC, Europe and North America, she helped streamline legal administration, positively impacting the onboarding process for clients and other Virtu teams throughout Virtu’s global footprint across the jurisdictions where the firm operates.

Melissa Ellis joined Virtu in 2014 as Director of Europe's Electronic Sales and is now overseeing Workflow Technology sales and product development with a focus on Triton Execution Management System (EMS) in EMEA. Melissa’s efforts played a key role in helping Triton EMS earn the top spot in The TRADE's global Execution Management Systems Survey for the third consecutive year in 2022*. As a passionate advocate for clients, Melissa believes that technology is supposed to make traders' lives easier, not harder. Dedicated to addressing client needs, she collaborates internally to create trader-centric tools to help organizations scale, reduce risk and manage implementation costs.

"Emily and Melissa are role models for Virtu's high-achieving leaders and the financial industry as a whole," said Douglas A. Cifu, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Virtu Financial. "These women are not just part of the culture at Virtu, they are delivering meaningful solutions that improve the client experience and Virtu’s success every day."

For her work in Virtu's broker-neutral FIX connectivity offerings, Cheryl Li was shortlisted for the Individual Achievement Award (Asia). Cheryl interacts with hundreds of sell-side firms to help establish and maintain FIX connectivity via Virtu's Triton EMS and ITG Net, which connects to more than 600 providers worldwide. Shortly after joining Virtu's Electronic Coverage Desk in Hong Kong in early 2021, Justine Zou was nominated for the Rising Star Award (Asia). Justine's product background includes market structure and algorithmic trading, and she has been instrumental in migrating clients to Virtu's new execution algorithm platform, Frontier.

Virtu extends its sincere appreciation and congratulations to Emily, Melissa, Cheryl and Justine for their leadership at Virtu and in the financial services industry.

About Women in Finance Awards

Women in Finance (WIF) award winners were nominated by readers of MarketsMedia.com and TradersMagazine.com, and shortlists and winners were determined by the editorial staff and WIF Advisory Board. The methodology in selecting nominees and then winners for Women in Finance reflects an extensive set of criteria and is based solely on the opinion of market participants.

About Virtu Financial, Inc.

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrency and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre-, intra-, and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

*2022 Press Release, 2021 Press Release and 2020 Press Release

Contact:

Investor Relations and Media Relations

Andrew Smith

[email protected]



