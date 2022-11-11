Company to report Q3 results after the close on November 10

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2022 / Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)(NASDAQ:SYTAW) ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular signal booster systems, announced that it will host its third quarter 2022 financial results conference call on Friday, November 11, at 8 a.m. EST. Following management's formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. The Company plans to report its third quarter results after the market close on November 10.

Date: Friday, November 11, 2022

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time/ 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time

North America toll free dial-in number: +1 (416) 764-8658

International dial-in number: +1 (888) 886-7786

There will also be a playback of the conference call, available in MP3 format by contacting investor relations below.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise grade and consumer cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify cellular signals in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for the maximum cellular signal strength possible.

Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTA" and its warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTAW."

Visit siyatamobile.com, our new SD7 website siyata7.com, and unidencellular.com to learn more.

Investor Relations (Canada):

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

[email protected]

Investor Relations (United States):

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies

1-800 RED-CHIP (733-2447)

407-491-4499

[email protected]

Siyata Mobile Corporate:

Daniel Kim, VP of Corporate Development

Siyata Mobile Inc.

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "aims," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will," and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Siyata's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Siyata could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Siyata's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Siyata undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

