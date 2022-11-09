Conference Call to be held on Monday, November 14th at 4:30 pm EST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2022 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) (NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), an on-demand recruiting platform, announced today that it will host a conference call and audio webcast on Monday, November 14th, to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. The Company plans to release its third quarter financial results press release at approximately 4:00 p.m. EST, on Monday, November 14th.

Recruiter.com's Chairman and CEO Evan Sohn, President and COO Miles Jennings, and CFO Judy Krandel will provide an operational and financial summary of the third quarter results on a video call, with a live question and answer session, on Monday, November 14th, at 4:30 p.m. EST / 1:30 p.m. PST.

To register for the live webcast and view the presentation, please sign up here:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2765/47094

To access the conference by phone:

U.S. Dial-in: 800-285-6670

International Dial-in: 713-481-1320

Participant Access Code: Recruiter.com

The webcast will be available on investors.recruiter.com for at least 90 days.





About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is an on-demand recruiting platform providing flexible talent acquisition solutions that scale from startups to the Fortune 100. With an on-tap network of thousands of recruiting professionals, advanced artificial intelligence sourcing software, and recruitment marketing automation, Recruiter.com helps businesses solve today's complex hiring challenges.

For investor information, visit https://investors.recruiter.com.

