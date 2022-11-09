Ferndale Power Solution Has Been Found; Certificate of Occupancy Expected by Year-End

Management Anticipates Production to Begin in Q1 2023; Aldergrove, BC Vehicle Production to Continue Uninterrupted Concurrent with Near-Term Ferndale Completion Efforts

The Ferndale Facility and Related Assets, Which are Expected to Represent a Free Trade Zone for Cross-Border Commerce, Are Unencumbered with an Aggregate Market Value Greater than US$15 Million

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2022 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)( TSXV:VMC, Financial)( FRA:6LGA, Financial) ("Vicinity" or the "Company"), a North American supplier of commercial electric vehicles, today provided a corporate update on the construction of the Company's new manufacturing facility in Ferndale, Washington.

As previously announced, the property is located near the Company's Aldergrove, British Columbia Canadian Headquarters with easy access to port, rail and truck shipping and receiving facilities. Operations at the facility will include vehicle assembly and upfitting, "Buy America" compliant assembly, pre-delivery inspections, research and development, as well as general technical work and servicing.

"We are pleased to report the expected procurement and installation of a power solution for our Ferndale facility by year-end - enabling us to secure our certificate of occupancy," said William Trainer, Chief Executive Officer of Vicinity Motor Corp. "The Ferndale facility is exciting as it was built to accommodate both buses and trucks, with a capacity of up to 1,000 buses per year or up to 10,000 trucks at the projected maximum production rate. We are currently in the process of certifying our 4.2 acre campus as a Free Trade Zone, allowing our vehicles to be easily exported to Canada.

"As a reminder to our investors, the Ferndale facility is a significant asset to the company, representing an unencumbered asset valued at over US$15 million, plus equipment and additional leasehold improvements - which was paid for from VMC's treasury and owned outright.

"While the electrical switch supply chain challenges have certainly pushed the expected spool-up of production at the new facility into 2023, we are encouraged by our team's solution to advance our timeline and the strong potential to bridge this production gap utilizing our Canadian manufacturing facility. We believe that our Aldergrove facility can produce approximately 50 VMC 1200 units a month as an interim solution to meet our delivery schedule. As we bring Ferndale production online in the first quarter of 2023, we will be well positioned to capture market share and harvest our significant US$150 million backlog as of September 30th, 2022. I look forward to providing our investors with continued updates on our progress in the months ahead as we strive to electrify both government and corporate fleets continent-wide, helping to create value for my fellow shareholders," concluded Trainer.

About Vicinity Motor Corp.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)( TSXV:VMC, Financial)( FRA:6LGA, Financial) is a North American supplier of electric vehicles for both public and commercial enterprise use. The Company leverages a dealer network and close relationships with world-class manufacturing partners to supply its flagship electric, CNG and clean-diesel Vicinity buses, the VMC 1200 electric truck and a VMC Optimal-EV shuttle bus. For more information, please visit www.vicinitymotorcorp.com.

Company Contact:

John LaGourgue

VP Corporate Development

604-288-8043

[email protected]

U.S. Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas Zimmerman

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-259-4987

[email protected]

www.mzgroup.us

Canadian Investor Relations Contact:

MarketSmart Communications Inc.

877-261-4466

[email protected]

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Vicinity's expectations include uncertainties relating to the economic conditions in the markets in which Vicinity operates, vehicle sales volume, anticipated future sales growth, the success of Vicinity's operational strategies, the timing of the completion of the vehicle assembly facility in the State of Washington, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, related government-imposed restrictions on operations, the success of Vicinity's strategic partnerships; and other risk and uncertainties disclosed in Vicinity's reports and documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. Vicinity's forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made. Vicinity assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Vicinity Motor Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/724640/Vicinity-Motor-Corp-Secures-Power-Solution-for-US-Manufacturing-Facility-in-Ferndale-Washington



