NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2022 / Atalaya Mining Plc (AIM:ATYM, TSX:AYM) announces that it was notified on 9 November 2022, that Enrique Delgado, a person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR"), had sold 300,000 ordinary shares in Atalaya, respectively, at a price of 272.25 pence per share.

Following the sale of these shares, Mr. Delgado's ownership of ordinary shares in the Company will be nil.

Set out below is the information required by Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Enrique Delgado 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status General manager Proyecto Riotinto b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Atalaya Mining Plc b) LEI 549300QNQPXVRXGXOX56 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Share disposal CY0106002112 b) Nature of the transaction Share disposal c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: 272.25p

Volume: 300,000 shares d) Aggregated information Price: 272.25p

Volume: 300,000 shares e) Date of the transaction 09/11/2022 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. Atalaya's current operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a centralised processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto that include Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East. In addition, the Group has a phased earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain, as well as a 99.9% interest in Proyecto Ossa Morena. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

