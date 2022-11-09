Deal Marks Expansion of Relationship and Audience Growth

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2022 / Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM), a premier streaming and entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, today announced that it has reached a new distribution agreement with Samsung that expands the reach of Cinedigm's flagship streaming service Cineverse to Samsung Smart TV users via the app store.

"We are delighted to expand our partnership with Samsung," said Jennifer Soltesz, vice president of business development and strategy at Cinedigm, "The opportunity to bring Cineverse to an even larger audience through the most popular smart TV brand among U.S. households perfectly aligns with our overall direction for this brand and the breadth and depth of entertainment content it provides."

Samsung Smart TV owners will gain full access to Cineverse's entire video-on-demand content library of over 10,000 titles and a growing portfolio of FAST channels. This offering is available at no additional cost. Cineverse aims to offer the world's largest streaming film & television library and leverage next-generation technology to make it fun, easy and intuitive for users to stream their passions. Fans can easily access linear channels and on-demand titles in one place, browsing through the genres they love from anime and horror to sci-fi/fantasy, comedy, music, independent film and more.

At the center of Cineverse is a starting lineup of free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) linear channels that showcase Cinedigm-owned and managed channels including AsianCrush, Bloody Disgusting, The Bob Ross Channel, The Country Channel, CONtv, CONtv Anime, Crime Hunters, Docurama, Retrocrush, The Dove Channel and The Elvis Presley Channel. Viewers can also watch AsianCrush and The Bob Ross Channel via the Samsung TV Plus app on their Samsung Smart TVs.

About Cineverse

Cineverse is your ticket to a world of entertainment delights, thrilling filmmaker discoveries, and more. In a world where algorithms steer viewers towards the predictable, Cineverse will buck that trend with a focus not only on passionate curation but also by leveraging Cinedigm's Matchpoint technology to provide content recommendations based on real-time feedback from viewers. From artfully entertaining American indies to the boldest in global film and television, emerging voices, and non-fiction storytelling, Cineverse's library of world-class, on-demand content, and lineup of free linear channels, will reward the curious and adventurous.

About Cinedigm

For over 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail, and technology companies. As a leader in the streaming industry, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, through its proprietary, highly scalable Matchpoint® technology platform. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

