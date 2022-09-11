Westpac Banking Corp recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Level 18, 275 Kent Street Sydney, C3 2000

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 775 stocks valued at a total of $6.56Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.54%), MSFT(4.05%), and AMZN(2.64%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Westpac Banking Corp’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 299,968-share investment in NYSE:RY. Previously, the stock had a 0.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $95.9 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, Royal Bank of Canada traded for a price of $95.21 per share and a market cap of $132.52Bil. The stock has returned -6.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Royal Bank of Canada has a price-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-book ratio of 1.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.39 and a price-sales ratio of 3.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Westpac Banking Corp bought 257,225 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 1,529,893. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 11/09/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $86.96 per share and a market cap of $892.75Bil. The stock has returned -51.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 80.28, a price-book ratio of 6.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.51 and a price-sales ratio of 1.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 189,849-share investment in NYSE:CNI. Previously, the stock had a 0.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $119.14 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, Canadian National Railway Co traded for a price of $120.39 per share and a market cap of $81.37Bil. The stock has returned -7.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Canadian National Railway Co has a price-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-book ratio of 5.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.13 and a price-sales ratio of 7.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Westpac Banking Corp reduced their investment in NYSE:PLD by 228,478 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.02.

On 11/09/2022, Prologis Inc traded for a price of $111.055 per share and a market cap of $102.72Bil. The stock has returned -23.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prologis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-book ratio of 2.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.12 and a price-sales ratio of 15.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 271,675-share investment in NYSE:TD. Previously, the stock had a 0.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.74 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, The Toronto-Dominion Bank traded for a price of $64.93 per share and a market cap of $117.57Bil. The stock has returned -7.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a price-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-book ratio of 1.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.34 and a price-sales ratio of 3.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.