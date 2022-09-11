Liberty Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

401 South Old Woodward BIRMINGHAM, MI 48009

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 130 stocks valued at a total of $267.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.44%), VTI(4.62%), and DHR(3.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Liberty Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Liberty Capital Management, Inc. bought 15,286 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 79,843. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.64.

On 11/09/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $39.835 per share and a market cap of $94.02Bil. The stock has returned -21.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a price-book ratio of 1.42.

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VPL by 6,859 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.76.

On 11/09/2022, Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF traded for a price of $60.95 per share and a market cap of $5.48Bil. The stock has returned -22.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a price-book ratio of 1.18.

The guru sold out of their 36,925-share investment in ARCA:PGX. Previously, the stock had a 0.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.42 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, Invesco Preferred ETF traded for a price of $11.19 per share and a market cap of $4.73Bil. The stock has returned -21.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco Preferred ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a price-book ratio of 0.66.

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VGK by 8,140 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.

On 11/09/2022, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF traded for a price of $51.8 per share and a market cap of $13.61Bil. The stock has returned -23.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a price-book ratio of 1.58.

The guru established a new position worth 908 shares in NAS:ASML, giving the stock a 0.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $501.02 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, ASML Holding NV traded for a price of $494.3 per share and a market cap of $196.59Bil. The stock has returned -41.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ASML Holding NV has a price-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-book ratio of 24.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.92 and a price-sales ratio of 10.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

