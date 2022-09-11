MUFG Securities EMEA plc recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 134 stocks valued at a total of $5.46Bil. The top holdings were V(71.30%), WELL(3.60%), and TSLA(3.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought 2,452,169 shares of NYSE:V for a total holding of 21,906,346. The trade had a 7.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $203.49.

On 11/09/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $194.9 per share and a market cap of $411.12Bil. The stock has returned -7.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-book ratio of 11.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.91 and a price-sales ratio of 14.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced their investment in NYSE:TTE by 4,059,800 shares. The trade had a 3.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.24.

On 11/09/2022, TotalEnergies SE traded for a price of $56.85 per share and a market cap of $143.11Bil. The stock has returned 17.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TotalEnergies SE has a price-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-book ratio of 1.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.61 and a price-sales ratio of 0.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 2,450,000-share investment in NYSE:TRP. Previously, the stock had a 2.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.58 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, TC Energy Corp traded for a price of $46.01 per share and a market cap of $46.42Bil. The stock has returned -3.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TC Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-book ratio of 2.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.34 and a price-sales ratio of 4.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 11,680,100-share investment in NYSE:ING. Previously, the stock had a 2.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.27 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, ING Groep NV traded for a price of $10.92 per share and a market cap of $40.70Bil. The stock has returned -24.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ING Groep NV has a price-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-book ratio of 0.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.74 and a price-sales ratio of 2.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought 385,824 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 390,967. The trade had a 1.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 11/09/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $226.71 per share and a market cap of $1,695.07Bil. The stock has returned -31.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-book ratio of 9.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.52 and a price-sales ratio of 8.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

