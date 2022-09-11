MAR VISTA INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 63 stocks valued at a total of $2.24Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.29%), APD(5.00%), and MCHP(4.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MAR VISTA INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 166,238-share investment in NYSE:ECL. Previously, the stock had a 1.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $162.23 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, Ecolab Inc traded for a price of $141.3 per share and a market cap of $40.26Bil. The stock has returned -37.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ecolab Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-book ratio of 5.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.53 and a price-sales ratio of 2.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

MAR VISTA INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:META by 143,294 shares. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 11/09/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $103.45 per share and a market cap of $276.00Bil. The stock has returned -68.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-book ratio of 2.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.54 and a price-sales ratio of 2.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, MAR VISTA INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC bought 249,274 shares of NYSE:SAP for a total holding of 663,561. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.32.

On 11/09/2022, SAP SE traded for a price of $98.18 per share and a market cap of $114.88Bil. The stock has returned -32.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SAP SE has a price-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-book ratio of 2.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.98 and a price-sales ratio of 3.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

MAR VISTA INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:INTU by 51,937 shares. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $431.97.

On 11/09/2022, Intuit Inc traded for a price of $373.0095 per share and a market cap of $104.99Bil. The stock has returned -38.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuit Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 51.37, a price-book ratio of 6.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.42 and a price-sales ratio of 8.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, MAR VISTA INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC bought 72,792 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 508,457. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 11/09/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $226.71 per share and a market cap of $1,695.07Bil. The stock has returned -31.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-book ratio of 9.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.52 and a price-sales ratio of 8.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

